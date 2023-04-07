Nunn hopes Diamonds can continue to ‘upset a few people’ during the run-in

While Diamonds’ fate has already been sealed with relegation back to Step 4, there have been some encouraging signs of life in recent weeks.

And that hit new heights last weekend as Nunn’s team threw a spanner in the works of Tamworth’s title hopes by securing a 2-2 draw in front of over 1,000 fans at The Lamb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They so nearly clinched a win as goals from Luis Pinto-Leite and Joel Anker had them 2-1 up going into stoppage-time but former Diamond Ty Deacon struck his second goal of the game to rescue a point for ex-Hayden Road boss Andy Peaks and his team.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager Chris Nunn

Diamonds are now gearing up for an Easter weekend double-header as they head to Stourbridge tomorrow (Saturday) before hosting Bedford Town on Easter Monday (3pm kick-off).

And Nunn wants his players to continue to “enjoy” themselves as they bid to build on what is now a four-match unbeaten run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to worry about what we can do and that’s what we did last Saturday,” he said.

“To be honest, I think that’s what we’ve done in the last few games.

“We haven’t got the big names in terms of players but we are trying to create a team spirit and the boys have bought into it in the last few weeks.

“There were so many positives to come out of last weekend and a lot of those young boys turned into young men. You can see the confidence growing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are going into games believing we can get something. We know we will come under the cosh but when we do, we are keeping our shape and discipline which is something we weren’t doing.

“We want to enjoy these last few games and see if we can upset a few people. We have to make these games mean something.

“Stourbridge is always a tough place to go. It doesn’t matter if they are third or 15th, their fans are very demanding and they will be expecting to beat us.

“There will be 500 or 600 people there who will be expecting their team to get a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But what I will be saying is ‘let’s go and have another good away-day’ and try to continue to finish the season well.”

Diamonds will be hoping for another good away following at Stourbridge tomorrow.

Nunn was delighted with the support his team received at Tamworth last weekend.

And he reiterated the importance of his team continuing to give everything they have between now and the end of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I said when I took the job that we needed to get a connection with the supporters,” he added.

“There were over 1,000 people at Tamworth on Saturday and I am sure we must have had 200 there and those were the ones you could hear. And we gave them something to cheer about.