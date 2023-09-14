Nunn happy with performance despite a Trophy exit for Diamonds

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Chris Nunn

The Diamonds’ Trophy campaign bit the dust as they were beaten 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Dynamo had beaten Rushden 3-0 in the league the previous Saturday, and will have anticipated a similar result after taking the lead.

But Diamonds showed plenty of spirit as they fought their way back into the contest, equalising through an excellent Pharrell Anderson finish.

The match eventually went to penalties and Will Jones was the unfortunate player to miss as Dynamo booked their place in the next round.

But though his side couldn’t make it through, Nunn believes the showing was a massive step in the right direction.

“It was an outstanding performance,” said Nunn.

"We stuck to the game plan and despite the heat our energy levels were high.

"Overall, that was our best performance of the season.

"We were relentless in going forward in the second half and I said to the boys before the penalty shootout that whatever happened, it wouldn’t take away from the performance that we produced.

"There was one poor penalty but we did ever so well and I do feel it was a step in the right direction.

"We’ve got to apply ourselves again this week and hopefully we can go and get something out of the game.”

This weekend the bottom two sides meet in the league as Diamonds travel to Coventry Sphinx.

Nunn said: “We must build on the Loughborough performance and it’s important we go into Saturday with confidence.

"It’s a good opportunity to get points on the board this weekend against another team that are struggling.

"But Coventry Sphinx will be saying the same about us!”

Rushden have scored a total of just two goals so far this season.

But Nunn said: “I feel like we’re on the right track.

"It would concern me more if we weren’t creating chances, but we hit woodwork twice on Saturday and had three or four one-on-ones.

“I’ve got confidence in our forwards and having Jonesy back is a big plus.

"We will score goals and the forwards will come good.”

On the injury front, key defender Michael Harriman should be fit for the Sphinx game, but striker Ethan Johnston is doubtful.

This week there was good news off the pitch with the club announcing that more than £27k had been raised during the Save Our Summer Campaign.

Nunn said: "Rushden are a big club at this level with a bigger fan base than most and I firmly believe that the last six months have proved that there are a lot of people out there that care for the club.

“If you get the off-pitch side wrong then there is no on-pitch going to happen.

"This announcement will give the club a stronger foundation.

"People say that we must throw more money at the budget, but I don’t think that’s the answer.