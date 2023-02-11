Nunn feeling ‘hard done by’ as Diamonds are left staring down the barrel

Diamonds were beaten 1-0 by Barwell at Hayden Road - a result that now leaves the club staring relegation in the face as they remain 14 points adrift of safety with as many games left to play.

A 19th-minute goal from Beck-Ray Enoru ultimately proved decisive as Barwell clinched all three points.

And the Diamonds boss was left lamenting a lack of quality at crucial moments as they were condemned to a 21st defeat of the season.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager Chris Nunn. Picture by Hawkins Images

“It’s hard to take a little bit today,” Nunn said.

“I thought we started the game really poorly for the first 20 minutes and we handed them the momentum.

“Physically, I thought we were a bit sluggish and it just seemed to be that thing went against us.

“We just wanted to try to get some momentum in the second half and get the supporters behind us.

“We just didn’t have the quality to open them up but it wasn’t for the want of trying.

“I thought we put them under a lot of pressure and I’d say we got into some positions where you just needed that bit of quality to hurt them.

“Overall, I felt we deserved to get something out of the game.

“The boys did everything they could with the ability we’ve got to get something and I feel a little bit hard done by.”

Diamonds’ cause wasn’t helped by the loss of goalkeeper Dean Snedker due to a back injury he suffered in training on Thursday night.

Nunn snapped up St Albans City goalkeeper Loris Marcimain on a dual-registration yesterday (Friday) and he was duly awarded the man-of-the-match award on his debut.

The Diamonds boss added: “Sneds just said his back was sore at training and before we left, he could barely walk to his car.

“He went to the doctors and got pain relief but he couldn’t really walk.

“It’s difficult to tell how long he will be out but I’d hope next Saturday would be a possibility but, if not, the week after.

“I went through my contacts and there were a couple of opportunities and I was recommended Loris and the recommendation was good.

“He did really well and he is a very respectful and good lad.

“I just feel exhausted. It was hard work on Friday and when you lose the next day, you feel like it drains you.”