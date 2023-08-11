Nunn expects his Diamonds to be ‘competitive’ as the big kick-off arrives

Diamonds begin life back at Step 4 with a home clash against Sporting Khalsa in the fresh surroundings of the Northern Premier League Midlands.

Despite the previous campaign ultimately ending in relegation from the Southern League Premier Central, Nunn and his players ensured results were much improved towards the end and the good feeling that created seems to have continued over the summer.

With a number of players retained and a few new additions, Nunn is determined to keep that good feeling going.

Chris Nunn and his AFC Rushden & Diamonds players begin the new season on home soil this weekend. Picture by Shaun Frankham

The Diamonds boss is making no promises when it comes to the final league position but he feels he knows exactly what the club’s supporters will want to see.

As a supporter, and I know this from being an Arsenal fan, you just want to see the team go out there and be competitive,” Nunn said.

“Every time we go out there, I want the fans to believe that their team has a chance of winning the game. And if we don’t win, then I want them to be able to say that their team gave everything and just lost to a better team. I would take that every day of the week.

“Losing and being outworked is my biggest pet hate in football.

“I want us going into every game believing we have a chance of getting a result. We had it at the end of last season, we felt we could get a result in every game.

“We know a couple of good players have moved on but we have got some good lads in. I am confident that we will be disciplined, well organised and competitive.”

Diamonds added three more additions to their squad this week in the form of Daniel Tagoe, Joe Sutton and Kodi Briggs before they rounded their pre-season campaign off with a 2-1 defeat to Luton Town’s academy team.

“We are as ready as we can be,” Nunn added.

“For where we are financially, I don’t think we could do any more.

“Our target was to bring in young, hungry, local players who have a point to prove. Going for tried and tested is something we just haven’t been able to do and I feel really happy with the way the squad is shaping up.

“That’s not saying we are going to win the league by 20 points. But it’s just realising where we are.

“These lads are all willing to listen and learn, which is a really good thing. It’s a tough challenge ahead of us but one I am looking forward to.”

The clash with Sporting Khalsa at Hayden Road is followed by another tough-looking encounter at Spalding United next Tuesday night.