Nunn ‘devastated’ as first game in charge of Diamonds ends in big defeat

Diamonds conceded four second-half goals having only trailed 2-1 at the break, with Ryan Hughes bringing them level at one stage.

It all added up to leave Diamonds rooted to the foot of the Southern League Premier Central ahead of a home clash with St Ives Town on Bank Holiday Monday, January 2.

Nunn has maintained he was under no illusions of how tough the job would be when he took it on.

Chris Nunn's first game in charge of AFC Rushden & Diamonds ended in a 6-1 defeat at Bedford Town

And following the defeat, he said: “I’m devastated, I don’t like losing football matches.

“We were 5-1 down with maybe 20 minutes left and we took a view just to flood the defence and try to keep the score respectable.

“It was men against boys at times, we got bullied in areas of our box and if you don’t defend properly you don’t deserve to win matches.

“That’s an area that needs addressing pretty quickly.

“I knew when I came here it was going to be no easy turnaround. The support was great but what I didn’t want was another Rushden interview about how well we’ve done and turning the corner. We are on a roundabout at the moment.

“We have got to try to improve. We have got 19 games and we need to see an improvement in the next game and those that come after it. But today hurts.

“When you take over a team at the bottom of the league, you know it’s a tough job.

“It’s no secret that, financially, the club isn’t in a great position so we have got to reduce the wage bill and bring in some new players.

“But what I would say is that I am here for as long as Rushden want me, I have committed to try to help turn the club around.