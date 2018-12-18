NORTHANTS COMBINATION: Jamie leads Burton to their first win of the season

Jamie Smith was the star of the show as Burton United’s wait for a first win of the season in the Northants Combination Premier Division was ended in emphatic style.

They claimed a 7-1 success at Corby Pegasus with Smith scoring four while Matt O’Neill, Adam Smith and Daniel Waller added the others.

Action from the Division Four clash between Great Doddington and Kettering All Stars

And the victory lifted them off the bottom of the table with Earls Barton United dropping to the foot after a 2-1 home defeat to Blisworth. Simon Cook was on target for Barton.

Kettering Nomads moved to within a point of leaders Woodford United with a 3-1 victory at Moulton. Adam Langley (2) and Michael Boyle-Chong secured another win for the title-chasing Nomads.

Goals from Tom Ripley and Zak Ward earned Wollaston Victoria a 2-2 draw at Wootton St George while Corey Bowden’s goal wasn’t enough for S&L Kingswood as they were edged out 2-1 at Roade.

Finedon Volta remain unbeaten in Division One this season, although they were held to a 2-2 draw by Higham Town. Ricki Monger and Matthew Watson were on target for Higham.

Elsewhere, Woodford Wolves were beaten 2-1 at home by Roade Reserves.

Wollaston Victoria Reserves maintained their advantage at the top of Division Two after a Jamie White goal gave them a 1-0 victory over Bugbrooke B.

Corby White Hart Locos moved into second place as they leapfrogged Yelvertoft by thrashing them 7-1.

Corby Pegasus Reserves ran out 6-3 winners at struggling Kettering Orchard Park while Wilby picked up a 3-1 home success over Daventry Cummins.

Kettering All Stars enjoy the moment after another goal in their 8-0 victory

Kettering Nomads Reserves were also victorious by a 6-3 scoreline as Ryan Hawthorn, Luke Churchill, George Peasnall, Cion Prior, Nick Gowan and Joe Lindsley saw off Moulton Reserves.

Luke Robinson (2) and Bailey Petch earned Weldon United a 3-3 draw at Harpole Reserves but Desborough & Rothwell United Reserves slipped to a 3-0 defeat at FC FotoGold.

Stanwick Rovers moved to the top of Division Three after a 6-0 success at Spratton Reserves.

Lee Dorrington, Connor Gates, Danny Jackson, Johnathan Lawrence, Aidan Marshall and Daniel Tarr were on target for the visitors.

The local derby went the way of Thrapston Venturas as they won 4-2 at Irthlingborough Rangers while, in the quarter-finals of the Division Three Cup, Corby Siam were edged out 6-5 at Weedon.

Kettering All Stars moved to within two points of top spot in Division Four after they thrashed Great Doddington 8-0.

Leigh Chapman led the way with a hat-trick, Tommy Newman and Kane Robinson both scored twice and Chris Garratt added the other for All Stars.

Corby Trades & Labour also hit eight as they hammered Wilby Reserves 8-1.

In the Division Four Cup quarter-finals, Corby Siam Reserves eased to a 6-0 win against Corby Ravens Reserves and Desborough & Rothwell United A thrashed 9-0 by West Haddon Reserves.

Corby Ravens made comfortable progress into the quarter-finals of the NFA Area Cup with a big 9-2 victory at Charlton & District Reserves.

But Corby Rising Hope’s chances were ended as they lost 3-1 at Oundle Town Reserves, Jamie Glenn scoring the consolation.