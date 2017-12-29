Local clubs set for final action of the year

The local ChromaSport United Counties League sides are gearing up for their final action of the year after an eventful Boxing Day, which was packed with derby clashes.

Desborough Town head to Boston Town in the Premier Division tomorrow (Saturday) after making it back-to-back wins when they beat Rothwell Corinthians on Tuesday.

Jason Turner opened the scoring in the first half before Ryan Bell headed home the second nine minutes into the second period. And Turner rounded it off with a penalty just past the hour.

Corinthians will hope to bounce back when they entertain Oadby Town.

Neighbours Wellingborough Town and Whitworth battled out a goalless draw at the Dog & Duck on Boxing Day.

This weekend sees the Doughboys travelling to Leicester Nirvana while the Flourmen host Kirby Muxloe.

Raunds Town and Rushden & Higham United meet in a huge local derby at Kiln Park tomorrow.

The Shopmates currently sit in the second automatic promotion place in Division One while the Lankies are two points behind them in what looks like being a close race with leaders Pinchbeck United well clear at the summit.

The likes of Buckingham Town, Lutterworth Town, Potton United and Blackstones are also in the hunt for second spot and things tightened up again after both Raunds and Rushden dropped points on Boxing Day.

Raunds fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Burton Park Wanderers with Ty Clark, Mason Thomas and Dave Townsend rescuing a point after Mark Forbes, Brian Farrell and Rich Moore had put Wanderers in control.

The Lankies, meanwhile, lost 1-0 at Irchester United with Ryan Lovell scoring the second-half winner for the Romans.

Irchester, who are now unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions, host Melton Town tomorrow while Wanderers take on Lutterworth Town at Latimer Park.

Former Desborough reserve team managers Sean Mason and Derek Simmons took charge of Stewarts & Lloyds for the first time on Boxing Day but couldn’t prevent a 22nd successive league defeat as they lost 2-0 at Thrapston Town.

This weekend, the Foundrymen travel to second-from-bottom Oakham United while Thrapston are also on the road at Long Buckby