Irchester's fine form has them eyeing some silverware

Irchester United are currently one of the form teams in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League.

The Romans are unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions and it has left them eyeing up some silverware.

While boss Steve Sargent concedes his team have “left it too late” to challenge for promotion, there could yet be some glory to come in the NFA Junior Cup.

Irchester’s fine form continued with a 1-0 quarter-final success at local rivals Thrapston Town last weekend and they were then handed a home tie with Peterborough League side Netherton United in the semi-finals later this month.

The Romans will be hoping their run can continue when they resume Division One action at Long Buckby this weekend.

But, for Sargent, the Junior Cup has now become a priority.

He said: “It’s strange because we have had probably the worst injury crisis we have had since Matty Freeman and I came here and our good form actually started when those injuries started!

“We are fortunate to have a good reserve team and we have had to call on them to help out and every player who has come in has stepped up for us. I think that’s a good sign of where we are as a club, there is a good feel around the place.

“So it’s pleasing to have gone on a good run when there have been six or seven decent players not available to us.

“Our aim right now as far as the league is concerned is to just try to finish as high as we can,

“With the squad we had at the start, we were possibly targeting the top five but we lost Ty Clark to Raunds and that set us back a bit.

“But we have added Alfie Taylor to the squad and he brings a lot of ability and experience and then we also have Dan Spaughton who has been outstanding since coming in.

“We have left it too late to threaten the promotion places but we have made progress in the Junior Cup and that is a priority for us.

“After beating Thrapston, we would have taken anyone at home and we have got that against Netherton.

“We have been strong just recently. I think we kept six clean sheets in a row from the end of November and into December.

“So we will just keep chipping away in the league and try to progress even further in the Junior Cup.”

There is a big top-of-the-table clash at Kiln Park this weekend as second-placed Raunds Town entertain third-placed Potton United.

The Shopmates currently sit four points clear of their nearest rivals having played a game more while Rushden & Higham United sit a point further back in fourth as they gear up for a local derby against Burton Park Wanderers at Hayden Road on tomorrow (Saturday).

Elsewhere, Thrapston Town entertain Blackstones while Stewarts & Lloyds’ search for a first point of the season will continue when they head to Bugbrooke.