Nomads looked to be heading out as Chenecks opened up a 3-1 lead with less than a quarter-of-an-hour to go.

However, the Northants Combination Premier Division high-flyers struck three times in the latter stages to seal victory at Orlingbury Road.

Ross Patrick, Jack Wisniewski, Jacob Borisuth and Jake Bettles were on target for Nomads.

A number of NFA Junior Cup third-round matches were played last weekend

They are joined in the last eight by Combination rivals Earls Barton United, who also beat a team from a higher level in the form of Whitworth.

Lachi Codrington, Callum Harley and Cavell Jarvis won it for the hosts as goals from Kobi Bivens and Nathan Heycock for the Flourmen proved to be in vain.

Irchester United also went through as they edged out fellow Combination side Corby Strip Mills in a penalty shoot-out.

The two teams were locked at 1-1 after normal time but it was the Romans who held their nerve to triumph 5-4 on spot-kicks.

Meanwhile, in the Spartan South Midlands League Division One, Raunds Town suffered a 3-1 defeat at Ampthill Town.

Wellingborough Town kicked off the new year in the United Counties League Premier Division South with a 2-1 home success over Eynesbury Rovers.

The Doughboys signed Neo Richard-Noel on loan from Kettering Town last week and he marked his debut by opening the scoring while Rico Alexander added the other to ensure Wellingborough maintained fourth place in the table.

Desborough Town were undone by a later equaliser in their clash at Bugbrooke St Michaels.

Iain Blaikie gave Ar Tarn the lead five minutes into the second half but Calvin Green struck to earn a point for the hosts with five minutes to go.

This weekend sees Wellingborough heading to Long Buckby while Desborough host Histon.

