Noel-Williams hits last-gasp winner as Poppies secure FA Cup glory over 10-man Farsley

Isiah Noel-Williams shows his delight after his goal clinched a dramatic FA Cup win for Kettering (Picture: Peter Short)

For the first time in 13 seasons, Kettering Town will be in the first round proper of the FA Cup after sealing a dramatic last-gasp 2-1 win over Vanarama National North side Farsley Celtic on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poppies fans have had a long wait to be able to watch the main FA Cup draw with interest.

But their patience was finally rewarded when Isiah Noel-Williams lashed home in the third minute of stoppage time, and now supporters can dream of a potential glamour tie with the likes of Birmingham City, Bradford City, Hollywood favourites Wrexham or Bolton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such a tie could set-up the Latimer Park outfit for several seasons as well as fast-forward promotion plans, with Kettering well placed in the Southern League Central despite having not played a league fixture for three weeks!

Isiah Noel-Williams celebrates his last-gasp winner (Picture: Peter Short)

Farsley Celtic's woes were well documented before the match which was staged at the home of Gresley Rovers, but Kettering did not allow the off-field issues distract them from putting their gameplan into action.

Well rested from staying in west Yorkshire the night before, Kettering were able to hit the ground running from minute one - and by minute two they had taken the lead.

A corner that was only half punched clear by Tom Wooster allowed Tyree Wilson to send a second cross into the box and Wes York showed incredible determination to get between defender and keeper to place his low header into the corner of the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A shell-shocked Farsley struggled to see much of the ball for the first 20 minutes.

The winning moment... Isiah Noel-Williams' shot flies into the net (Picture: Peter Short)

Eventually they created their first chance when Darren Stephenson turned his man inside out before sending a shot goalwards which Dan Jezeph easily saved.

Devon Kelly-Evans produced a fizzing first time shot on 35 minutes which Wooster did well to keep out.

Noel-Williams missed his gilt-edged opportunity just minutes later, putting the ball wide despite the empty net in front of him with Wooster on the floor in a tangle of bodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andi Thanoj's free kick on the edge of the area and a York shot from inside the penalty box on the stroke of half-time were further missed chances which the Poppies could come to rue.

Some of the travelling Kettering fans celebrate a memorable win (Picture: Peter Short)

To the hosts’ credit, they came out a much more clinical side after the break - stifling Kettering's possession of the ball and playing with more freedom in the final third.

Stephenson levelled the score on 57 minutes - holding off two Poppies defenders before driving his shot past Jezeph from close range.

Not deterred by seeing their lead slip, Kettering continued to press but it was Farsley now with the renewed confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 75 minutes came the first of three decisions that turned the match.

Danny Greenfield appeared to be beyond the Kettering defence and heading goalward, but was manhandled to the ground by captain Connor Johnson. Both player and fans were relieved to see just a yellow card produced.

Six minutes later, the hosts were reduced to 10-men when skipper Conor Branson slid in from behind on Kelly-Evans in reckless fashion, giving referee Ben Tomlinson no choice but to produce a red card.

With the man advantage, Poppies sensed that this was their chance to seal the tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanoj sent in a low shot on 85 minutes which was comfortably held by Wooster whilst Noel-Williams was convinced he had earnt Kettering a late penalty after being wrestled down by defender Tom Allen.

But as thoughts of a Tuesday night replay were becoming reality, the Poppies gave the large travelling contingent plenty to smile about.

A cross from the right hand side was nodded back into the danger area by Thanoj and Noel-Williams sent the ball into the roof of the net to spark dramatic celebrations in a small corner of Yorkshire.

Richard Lavery could not resist whipping up the crowd after the final whistle whilst proud owner George Akhtar ventured into the celebrating changing room and was instantly mobbed by the players - his part in this incredible journey not lost on the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Look out for ball 53 on Monday evening's draw to see who the team are pitted against in the next round.

Kettering have already earned more than £20,000 in prize money from the competition - that figure could be a mere drop in the ocean should the gods of the crimson velvet bag favour the Poppies.