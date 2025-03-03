Noel-Williams at the double as Kettering Town see off Leiston to boost title hopes

Kettering Town's players celebrate after Isiah Noel-Williams put them 2-0 up at Leiston (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town left Suffolk with all three points on Saturday after Isiah Noel-Williams' two goals secured victory against fellow high-flyers Leiston in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

It was only Kettering's second win against a ‘top five’ side this season, which could be a key statistic should the Poppies not achieve their promotion target come April.

The win though wasn't straight-forward, as a little luck was needed for the first goal, whilst Dan Jezeph showed his mettle to deny Leiston from the penalty spot.

On a glorious afternoon, neither side could find their stride early on in what became a cagey first half.

Dan Jezeph makes of of a string of crucial saves (Picture: Peter Short)

It took 25 minutes for the first real attempt on goal which resulted in an incredible double save from Jezeph.

Leiston's top scorer Jamar Loza was bearing down on goal before forcing a strong palm away from Jezeph and a second shot was then blocked by Alex Gudger before play swapped to the left of the goal and in the mele, Ismael Fatadjo sent the ball goalwards but again Jezeph was on hand to tip the ball to safety.

A minute later Leiston did put the ball in the next via Kyran Clements's finish, but the offside flag came to the Poppies rescue.

George Quantrell was also kept out by Jezeph in what we becoming an excellent period for the hosts. But having weathered the storm, Kettering were able to capitalise on a gift.

Isiah Noel-Williams pokes home Kettering's opening goal (Picture: Peter Short)

A poor back pass towards former Kettering goalkeeper Billy Johnson was pounced upon by Noel-Williams, who showed great desire throughout the game, and was rewarded with a goal after his toe poked effort rolled at ever decreasing speed over the white line.

Fortunate to be in the lead at half time having once again created little in front of goal, Kettering were once again indebted to their gloveman for retaining their lead.

Loza was denied a strong penalty shout on 50 minutes but just after the hour mark, Leiston did receive a spot kick in what seemed a harsh decision, with Aaron Powell clearly on the floor protecting himself from an onslaught on Leiston boots, but was then adjudged to have handled the ball in the area.

Loza took the responsibility to draw the scores level, but could only arrow his penalty down the middle and Jezeph's ankle kept the ball out before Ben Hart cleared to safety.

Dan Jezeph saves a Leiston penalty (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering began to believe this was their day and showed more in attack for the final part of the game.

On 73 minutes, Devon Kelly-Evans tried his luck from range but saw his tame shot easily saved.

But not deterred, he tried another effort on 75 minutes - the ball ricocheted off the post and Noel-Williams made no mistake turning home from close range.

Leiston still had time to make a grandstand finish and nearly made it nervous for the visitors on 82 minutes when captain Sam Dunbar should have hit the target, but instead flashed his effort wide.

Substitute Ben Fowkes also forced another save by Jezeph three minutes later.

The Poppies held on for the win, much to the relief of the dugout, who knew they had won a game without playing to their full potential.

News finally trickled through that Bedford had scored a 92nd minute penalty to win their game and keep the leaders five points clear of Kettering, having played three games more.

But home victories over Alvechurch on Tuesday evening and St Ives at the weekend will put Kettering top of the pile as the Eagles have no fixture.

It's yet another crucial week for the Poppies as the end of the season fast approaches.