No new boss bounce for Le Masurier as Poppies slip to midweek defeat

​There was no new manager “effect” from the new man at the helm as the men in red and black were the masters of the own downfall.

Nuneaton on the attack during their 2-0 win over Kettering Town on Tuesday (Picture: Peter Short)

A well drilled Nuneaton buoyed by recent take over news showed their quality against Kettering in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

Too many basic errors and errant passes added to the already difficult job that the hosts faced - an opposition that have now taken 24 points from their last 10 league matches.

The opening period started well for Kettering, neatly passing the ball and retaining possession - even creating the first shot when Sam Bennett forced a save from Daniel Jezeph on seven minutes.

Action from Kettering's 2-0 defeat to Nuneaton on Tuesday (Picture: Peter Short)

But moments later they were a goal down. A long ball down the left wasn’t cleared and no one spotted the totally unmarked Owen Oseni on the penalty spot.

Billy Johnson could have opted to come for the cross but instead was stationary allowing Oseni to choose where to place his header.

It took a last ditch tackle from Kelvin Langmead on 19 minutes to deny Oseni a second goal - again the striker was allowed acres of space in the area before the now assistant manager slid in to clear the ball.

A second goal inevitably came on 32 minutes and it was again poor defending to blame. A corner from the left was only half cleared from the box and Oseni gleefully poached a second goal from just yards out.

Kettering Town boss Jim Le Masurier watches his side in their defeat to Nuneaton (Picture: Peter Short)

After a chastening first half, it had to be better from Kettering - and it was. Crisper passing and more determination to win second balls created more chances.

Langmead’s header from a Tom Scott cross five minutes after the restart started a bright period for the Poppies.

But first Leroy Lita needed to be denied by the foot of Johnson on 52 minutes - the former Premier League striker was again all alone and should have found the back of the net.

Luca Miller forced Jezeph to parry the ball wide on 57 minutes and Bennett was on the end of a fine move on 69 minutes but shot wide with no pressure on him. Scott also forced a save minutes later but it was going to take something special or bizarre to beat Jezeph.

Nuneaton’s professionalism shone through in the closing stages with no further alarm bells.

Kettering can be pleased for not folding in the second half, but it was clear for all of those in attendance that the Poppies defensive lapses continue to haunt them, and a big, tall striker is needed to cover Lewthwaite’s absence.

Attendance: 541; Star Man: Tom Scott

EXPERIENCED striker Leon Clarke has left the Poppies.

The former Sheffield United and Coventry City front man joined the club last month, being signed by former boss Andy Leese.

He failed to score in his time at Latimer Park, and the club has announced he has left.