'No hostility' - Burton Park Wanderers thank Poppies with Spratton clash set to take place at Latimer Park

Latimer Park (photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Burton Park Wanderers have thanked Kettering Town owner George Akhtar after announcing they will play on the main pitch at Latimer Park on Saturday.

Earlier this week, officials at Burton Park Wanderers felt they had been left scrambling to find a new venue to play home matches, fearing they would not be allowed to play any further games at Latimer Park until March 2026.

Kettering quickly moved to clear that up, releasing a statement on Monday evening.

And on Tuesday, Burton Park Wanderers released another statement of their own, stating Saturday's clash with Spratton will take place on the main pitch at Latimer Park.

The statement read: "Following on from the club’s statement released yesterday (Monday 13th October), we can confirm that this weekend’s fixture (Saturday 18th October vs Spratton) will take place at Latimer Park on the main pitch.

"Burton Park Wanderers would like to thank George (Akhtar) and everyone at Kettering Town for allowing us the continued opportunity to play at Latimer Park.

"As we continue to grow as a club and aim for promotion, being able to play at Latimer Park on the main pitch means a great deal to everyone involved - players, staff, and supporters alike.

"We understand there’s been plenty of discussion recently, but we want to reassure everyone that there’s no hostility between Burton Park Wanderers and Kettering Town. Both clubs have been in touch and are continuing to work together to find the best way forward and strengthen the relationship between our teams.

"A meeting between both clubs will take place soon to review the situation in full and agree on a positive resolution for everyone involved.

"Thank you to all supporters for your patience, understanding, and continued backing - it means a great deal to both clubs and the wider football community.

"We’d also like to welcome any non-travelling Kettering Town fans and all local supporters to join us at Latimer Park this Saturday - come down, enjoy the game, grab a drink, and support local football."