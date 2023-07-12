Corby Town announced the return of striker Gregg Smith on June 17 and he featured in last Saturday’s 2-0 win at Deeping Rangers in the club’s first pre-season friendly of the summer.

But it was revealed on Tuesday that Smith has now returned to Grantham Town, the club he was with at the end of last season.

The announcement sparked confusion among the Steelmen fanbase.

Gregg Smith was unveiled as a summer signing at Corby Town on June 17 but he has now joined Grantham Town. Picture courtesy of Corby Town FC

And Setchell said: “When Gregg signed, we offered him a deal and he came back and said Grantham was close to his house and they offered him the same.

“So I moved the goalposts for him and the deal was done.

“But last Saturday night he texted me out of the blue saying Grantham had countered but as far as I was concerned the deal was done.

“I couldn’t move the goalposts anymore. If I had done, he may well have stayed. But I wasn’t willing to do that.

“Every player has a value they feel they are worth and I have a value I think they are worth.

“It’s one of those things that happens. That was a decision I had to make, Gregg made a decision as well.

“Everything happens for a reason. Was Gregg a good signing? Yes, because he’s been around the block and he brings lots of experience.

“But we take it on the chin. I like Gregg as a lad but I’m not about to get into bidding wars for a player when they have already committed to a deal.”

Smith’s absence didn’t seem to throw Corby’s pre-season off course on Tuesday night as they followed up the win at Deeping with a 5-2 success at Real Bedford.

And it’s been a good few days for Jordan O’Brien who scored both goals at Deeping and hit a hat-trick against Bedford while summer addition Drew Richardson was also on target.