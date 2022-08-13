Nine-man Steelmen seal victory but Diamonds lose on the road

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tsaguim Florian scored the winner and was then sent-off as Corby Town beat Coleshill Town. Picture by Jim Darrah

Lee Attenborough’s team took all three points but finished the game with nine men.

They were reduced to 10 in the first half when Tristan Dunkley saw red for pushing an opponent.

But the Steelmen grabbed what proved to be the winner just past the hour when Dan Collins headed towards goal and the ball was palmed into the path of Tsaguim Florian who stabbed home.

And Corby saw things out to get the league campaign up and running despite Florian being sent-off late on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Rushden & Diamonds slipped to a first defeat of the Southern League Premier Central season as they went down 2-1 at Basford United.

After a goalless first half, Diamonds took the lead four minutes after the restart.

And it was a good moment for Patrick Casey as he grabbed his first goal for Diamonds with a finish across the goalkeeper.

However, the hosts were awarded a controversial penalty after 67 minutes with Evangelos-Nikalaos Empochontsif appearing to get the ball when he made a challenge. But Anthony Dwyer stepped up to beat Dean Snedker from the spot.