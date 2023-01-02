Nine-man Steelmen ‘didn’t do enough’ in derby defeat at Stamford
Lee Attenborough conceded Corby Town “didn’t do enough” after they had two men sent-off and slipped to a 2-0 defeat at high-flying Stamford in their Bank Holiday Monday derby.
The Steelmen were unable to follow up the Boxing Day success over Daventry Town as second-half goals from Rob Morgan and Jonathon Margetts sealed the points for the Daniels and former Corby boss Graham Drury.
Corby’s misery was compounded by straight red cards for Curtis Burrows for a challenge on Joe Burgess and substitute Scott Floyd for violent conduct.
But when asked if he was disappointed with the performance, boss Attenborough replied: “Performance wise, no, I’m not disappointed.
“People might disagree with me but I am the first one to go in and tell them if they haven’t been great.
“We didn’t offer enough going forward but I thought, defensively, our shape was very good in the first half.
“We came in at 0-0 and limited them to very few chances.
“But Stamford are a very good team and, from set-pieces, they have undone us because they are very physical. That was the difference between the two teams. They were a lot more physical in both boxes than we were.
“They kept the ball alive twice in our box and put it in. We didn’t react well enough to second balls.
“We knew coming here it would be a tough game and we could have created more but sometimes if you come out and make it an end-to-end game against teams like this, it could be four or five.
“The game plan was to keep it tight, we knew at times we might have to feed off scraps but we didn’t do enough.”
Burrows was dismissed for a challenge on Burgess when the Steelmen were 1-0 down while Floyd received a second red card of the season late on.
And Attenborough added: “Curtis’ one was on the far side of the pitch, I can’t say I have seen it well enough to know.
“It looked like he got a bit of the ball but, at the same time, he has flown in at pace and you know that when you do that, you have always got a chance of being sent-off.
“He didn’t need to do it in the area of the pitch he was in.
“Curt is a warrior and wears his heart on his sleeve so I’m not going to criticise him too much for caring. I’d rather have that than someone who walks around the pitch and doesn’t bother. At the same time, he’s got to learn from it.
“I am more disappointed with Floydy’s. I said to him in the dressing-room he was out of the team because he got sent-off at St Neots and he hasn’t managed to find his way back in.
“He’s had the chance to come on and earn his shirt but he’s done something stupid and I think that’s a four-game ban for him so it’s not great.”