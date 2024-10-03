Nile's all smiles - Ranger rediscovers his love for football at Kettering Town

Nile Ranger was on target again in Kettering Town's 3-0 FA Cup win at St Ives Town on Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

​Nile Ranger is relishing his playing return at Kettering Town, and admits he has rediscovered his love for football.

​The former Newcastle United striker was a shock arrival at Latimer Park last month, restarting his career after 20 months out, and he has quickly established himself as a fans’ favourite among the Poppies faithful.

The 33-year-old has netted five times in five starts for Kettering, including the opener in last weekend’s 3-0 FA Cup win at St Ives Town, and manager Richard Lavery believes he is going to get better and better.

Before turning out for the Poppies, Ranger last played briefly for Borehamwood in 2022, having ended up in non-League after a senior career that had seen him play for the Magpies as well as the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Blackpool and Southend United.

Talking to Kettering Town’s YouTube channel, Ranger explained how the shock move to Kettering came about, and about how he is just enjoying being out on the pitch again.

"After being out for 20 months it has been a bit of a shock, I didn't think my body could do it, but I feel like I have hit the ground running, I am doing okay, and I am proud of myself,” said Ranger.

"It is good to be back, as I love football and it was about getting my love back for it.

"The ability will never go, but it's just I am not a spring chicken any more... I am getting old and the legs start to get tired!"

On signing for Poppies, he revealed: “My agent is quite good pals with the chairman, and he asked 'what is Nile doing? Is he serious, is he ready to work?'.

"I had been at Barnet and done a pre-season with them and had a good run, and now I have come here. I wasn't the fittest but I kind of had some fitness under my belt."

He has hit the ground running, but hinted there is more to come from him as well as he added: “I can play at any level to be fair, I have ability and I believe in my ability.

"People were thinking 'oh, is he going to be big-time coming here and what's he going to be like?'

"But when I am on the pitch I have my fun and just enjoy it. I am on fire at the minute, I'm not going to lie, and I am enjoying it.

"The main goal now is to try and get a goal every game."

Ranger’s next chance to add to his goal tally will come on Saturday when the Poppies host Gainsborough Trinity in the FA Trophy at Latimer Park (ko 3pm).