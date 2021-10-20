New tractor and shed is a big boost for the Steelmen

Corby Town have secured a new tractor to help maintain their pitch at Steel Park

Corby Town have secured the long term future of their pitch at Steel Park thanks to a brand new state of the art tractor and shed.

The new vehicle and facility have been made possible thanks to grants from the Mick George Community Fund and the Football Foundation.

In a statement, the club said: “We would like to thank the Mick George Community Fund and the Football Foundation for the grants that have made this happen.

The new tractor shed at Corby Town

“A special thanks must also go to the Northants County FA.

“Thank you also goes to George Brown for supplying the tractor and M.R Industrial for supplying and erecting the shed.

“We would also like to offer a special thank you to Karen Roberts of Grantscape UK who helped to oversee the project alongside the club.