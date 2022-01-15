New signings for Kettering Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds

West Bromwich Albion defender Kevin Joshua has signed for Kettering Town on a month-long loan deal

Kettering Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds have completed new signings ahead of their matches this afternoon (Saturday).

The Poppies have snapped up 6ft 6ins central defender Kevin Joshua on a month's loan from Sky Bet Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

Joshua, who was born in the Republic of Ireland and previously played for Johnstown FC in Navan near Dublin, is in line to make his debut when the Poppies host Curzon Ashton at Latimer Park in the Vanarama National League North.

Diamonds, meanwhile, will have a new face in their squad when they head to Southern League Premier Central leaders Banbury United.