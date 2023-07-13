The fixtures for the Northern Premier League Midlands 2023/24 campaign were revealed today (Thursday) and the Steelmen will kick-off with a trip to Boldmere St Michaels, where they won 4-0 on the final day of last season as they just missed out on a play-off place.

After that opening-day clash on Saturday, August 12, Gary Setchell’s team will play their first home game of the season against Shepshed Dynamo on Wednesday, August 16.

Corby’s first-ever league meeting with AFC Rushden & Diamonds will be at Hayden Road on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28 while the return clash between the two Northamptonshire clubs will be at Steel Park on New Year’s Day.

Steel Park

The two matches against Harborough Town, which attracted big crowds last season, will be at Steel Park on December 9 and at the Harborough Town Community Ground on March 16.

Corby will finish the season on home soil as they take on Gresley Rovers at Steel Park on Saturday, April 27.

CORBY TOWN NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE MIDLANDS FIXTURES 2023/24

AUGUST

Sat 12: Boldmere St Michaels (A)

Wed 16: Shepshed Dynamo (H)

Tue 22: Rugby Town (A)

Sat 26: Coleshill Town (H)

Mon 28: AFC Rushden & Diamonds (A)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 2: Anstey Nomads (H)

Sat 16: Hinckley Leicester Road (A)

Sat 30: Lye Town (H)

OCTOBER

Sat 7: Coventry Sphinx (A)

Sat 14: Bedworth United (H)

Sat 21: Spalding United (A)

Sat 28: Quorn (H)

NOVEMBER

Sat 4: Sporting Khalsa (A)

Sat 11: Sutton Coldfield Town (H)

Sat 18: Gresley Rovers (A)

Sat 25: Loughborough Dynamo (H)

DECEMBER

Sat 2: Walsall Wood (A)

Sat 9: Harborough Town (H)

Sat 16: Shepshed Dynamo (A)

Sat 23: Boldmere St Michaels (H)

Tue 26: Cambridge City (A)

JANUARY

Mon 1: AFC Rushden & Diamonds (H)

Sat 6: Coleshill Town (A)

Sat 13: Rugby Town (H)

Sat 20: Quorn (A)

Sat 27: Spalding United (H)

FEBRUARY

Sat 3: Hinckley Leicester Road (H)

Sat 17: Lye Town (A)

Sat 24: Coventry Sphinx (H)

MARCH

Sat 2: Bedworth United (A)

Sat 16: Harborough Town (A)

Sat 23: Walsall Wood (H)

Sat 30: Anstey Nomads (A)

APRIL

Mon 1: Cambridge City (H)

Sat 6: Sutton Coldfield Town (A)

Sat 13: Sporting Khalsa (H)

Sat 20: Loughborough Dynamo (A)