New man Hollyhead hails ex-boss Lavery for putting Poppies 'back on the map'

Former Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery (Picture: Peter Short)

New Poppies boss Simon Hollyhead has praised predecessor Richard Lavery for putting Kettering Town ‘back on the map'.

Hollyhead was last week announced as the new manager at Latimer Park, replacing Lavery who had led the club to a second-place finish in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central before losing 4-2 in the play-off final to AFC Telford United.

The Poppies also enjoyed a brilliant run to the second round proper of the FA Cup, beating Northampton Town 2-1 at Sixfields along the way on a historic night, before eventually losing to EFL side Doncaster Rovers after extra-time.

Lavery managed to achieve all of that having taken the job in February, 2024, with the Poppies in very serious danger of being relegated to Step 4.

He rescued them from that threat and then pushed the team onwards and upwards before eventually falling at the final hurdle, with the club and manager then deciding to part ways 'by mutual consent'.

Owner George Akhtar and director of football Fabian Forde then highlighted Banbury boss Hollyhead to take the team on to the next level, and they have gone out and got their man.

Hollyhead is looking forward to the challenge ahead, but was quick to praise the foundations laid by Lavery.

"Firstly, I think it is important to recognise the contribution Lavs made," Hollyhead told the Kettering Town YouTube channel.

"I was aware when he took over, and fast-track that to the outcome of the season, and I think as a leader you can only be judged on the progress that is made with the cards you were dealt with.

"He definitely put Kettering back on the map, and I am aware of their history from a few years before that and their status.

"So I am inheriting the situation from what he had evolved and achieved, so big respect to Lavs for that."

Hollyhead is excited by what lies ahead of him at Latimer Park, but admitted the call from the Poppies took him by surprise.

"When a club like Kettering makes an approach to want to speak to you, it takes you back," said Hollyhead, who steered Banbury to a 12th-placed finish in Premier Central last season.

"The club has such a proud history over its 153 years, so it was a surprise to just get that awareness of the approach, and something I won't forget."

Hollyhead has very recently enjoyed the Latimer Park experience, having managed his Puritans team to a 2-2 draw at Kettering on the final day of the regular season at the end of April.

And he confirmed that day left an impression on him.

"When we were here on the last day of the season, I remember the 1,850 fans at the game, and the passion and the intensity," said Hollyhead, who actually claimed four points off the Poppies last season, as Banbury were 1-0 winners when the teams met in Oxfordshire.

"Of course there was potential riding on the game for Kettering, and a big expectation, but just to feel the atmosphere was really special.

"It was really insightful to get that feeling only five weeks ago."