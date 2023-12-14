New loan signing Scholtz all set for Kettering Town debut at Halesowen

​​Loan signing Phoenix Scholtz will be in line for his Kettering Town debut in Saturday's Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central clash at Halesowen Town.

New Kettering loan signing Phoenix Scholtz in action for MK Dons against Chelsea Under-21s in August (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The 18-year-old full-back has joined the Poppies from Sky Bet League Two outfit Milton Keynes Dons for a 'short-term spell'.

Scholtz has been with MK since he was aged seven, and put pen to paper on his first professional contract in the summer.

A Northern Ireland Under-19 international, Scholtz made his Football League debut on the opening day of the season as a late substitute in MK's 5-3 win at Wrexham.

He has gone on to make a further EFL substitute appearance as well as two appearances in the EFL Trophy, making his sole start for the Dons in the 4-1 win over Chelsea Under-21s in August.

Scholtz has featured just once for new MK boss Mike Williams since he replaced Graham Alexander in the middle of October.

A Kettering Town statement read: "We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Phoenix Scholtz from MK Dons.

"The young full-back has represented his country, Northern Ireland, at Under-19 level after penning his first professional contract with MK in September this year.

"He has also appeared for the MK Dons first team on multiple occasions, including a win against Chelsea u21’s in the EFL Trophy. Please welcome Phoenix to the club, he becomes available for selection immediately."

Scholtz is manager Jim Le Masurier's first signing since he became Poppies manager on a permanent basis.

Kettering are desperate to get back into action this weekend after they suffered a second successive postponement last Saturday.

After the match against AFC Sudbury on December 2 was called off due to a frozen pitch, last Saturday's scheduled encounter with Bromsgrove Sporting was postponed due to waterlogging at Latimer Park.

Goalkeeper Billy Johnson was due to serve a suspension in that match, and that now carries over to this weekend's trip to Halesowen.

That being the case, the Poppies will welcome back Josh Blunkell between the sticks.

Blunkell has been playing with National League South outfit Braintree Town this season, but was retained on a dual registration with the Poppies so will be able to step in this weekend.

The Poppies go into the match at Halesowen sitting two places and just a single point above the relegation zone.

Halesowen are ninth-place in the table, 11 points better off than Kettering. They have been very strong at home, with seven of their eight wins being achieved there. They have lost twice in 11 home fixtures.

Elsewhere, former Poppies striker Leon Clarke has signed for second-placed Mickleover.

Clarke was brought to Latimer Park by former boss Andy Leese, but failed to score a goal for the club in his short spell before departing.