New boys make an immediate impact for Corby Town

The Steelmen had already announced the signings of Jordan Mcleod, Dan Bucciero, goalkeeper Jason Alexander and Curtis Burrows towards the end of last week.
And Lee Attenborough’s rebuilding job continued with the additions of former AFC Rushden & Diamonds duo Matty Slinn and Joel Gyasi while the likes of Danny Gordon, Tristan Thompson-Matthews and Michael Jacklin have also signed for Corby having played under Attenborough at Loughborough Dynamo.
The Steelmen have also added frontman Tristan Dunkley, who played 35 games for Barwell last season, to their squad.
The vast majority of the new arrivals were in action on Saturday as the Corby beat Birstall United 2-1 on the Steel Park training pitch.
They fell behind but Slinn levelled from a Burrows cross and then, another newcomer, former King’s Lynn Town youngster Florian Guimbo-Tsagium grabbed the winner when he diverted Jacklin’s effort into the net after Gordon had seen a header cleared off the line.