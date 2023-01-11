New boss Setchell to take on his good mate in first game in charge of Corby

Gary Setchell takes charge of Corby Town for the first time tonight (Wednesday)

The new Steelmen boss will be in the dugout as his team take on Vanarama National League North side Peterborough Sports in the semi-finals of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup at Steel Park (7.45pm kick-off).

The prize for the winners will be a place in the final, which is due to be held at Northampton Town’s Sixfields home on a date to be confirmed.

This evening’s clash will see Setchell go head-to-head with one of his best friends in the game in the form of Sports manager Jimmy Dean who has guided the Peterborough club on an incredible journey up the non-League pyramid.

Sports, who could include former Steelman Connor Kennedy in their line-up, are in the hunt for a play-off place in their first-ever season at Step 2 while Setchell has taken over a Corby side who are just four points off the top five in the Northern Premier League Midlands ahead of his first league game at the helm at Cambridge City this weekend.

And while he is looking forward to crossing swords with his mate tonight, Setchell knows there is a bigger picture for both clubs this season.

Setchell joked: “I actually spoke to Jimmy last Friday and he said ‘don’t take the job until Thursday because I am going strong on Wednesday night’! There will be a bit of banter about, for sure.

“The county cups are great to win but I think both clubs have probably got their eye on a different prize this year.

“We want to try to stay in the play-off hunt for as long as we can and it’s the same for Peterborough.

“They had a great win on Saturday (beating Southport 2-1), Jimmy has done a great job there and hopefully we can both be successful at the end of the season.

“For me, the bigger picture will be whether I can build a team over the rest of this season and next season to get Corby to the level they should be at.”

