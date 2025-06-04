New boss Sandy gets to work as he makes first Hayden Road signings

Ross Oulton has rejoined AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Elliot Sandy has wasted no time in shaping his AFC Rushden & Diamonds squad for the 2025/26 season.

Northampton-born Sandy was named as the new boss at Hayden Road at the back end of last week, taking over the reins from Michael Harriman, who left the club 'by mutual consent' a few days earlier .

Taking on his second managerial post a little more than a year after leading Spalding United to the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division title, the former Cobblers trainee has quickly got down to work on recruitment.

As well as retaining a string of the players that helped Diamonds to a 14th-placed finish in the Midlands Division last season, Sandy has also made his first two new signings.

Coming to Hayden Road club are attacker Tolani Omotola, who joins from Long Eaton United, and midfielder Ross Oulton from Berkhamsted FC.

Oulton will be a familiar face for Diamonds fans, having played twice for the club previously, between 2016-2018 and in the 2020/21 season.

Oulton secured promotion from Step 4 last season, helping Berkhamsted go up from the Southern League Central Division via the play-offs, and Sandy said: "I’m really pleased to be able to bring Ross back to the club.

"I’ve known him a long time and he brings a wealth of experience that will help our young squad.”

On Omotola, who played in the Midlands division for both Long Eaton and Racing Club Warwick last season, Sandy added: "I’m delighted to bring Tolani to the club.

"He’s scored goals everywhere he’s been at in step 3 and 4, he’s a great lad on and off the pitch and exactly the type of player we are looking for.”

As well as the new signings, Sandy has also retained the services of David Adegbola, Ethan Johnston, Aidan Webster, Tejan Thomas and Ryan Hughes.