New boss McDonald taking the positives as Poppies draw a blank in St Ives stalemate

Liam McDonald applauds the Kettering supporters following Saturday's 0-0 draw with St Ives Town (Picture: Peter Short)

Liam McDonald was taking the positives from his first game in charge as Kettering Town played out a 0-0 draw with fellow mid-table side St Ives Town at Latimer Park on Saturday.

The Poppies dominated the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central clash, but were unable to take any of the many good chances they created, and were forced to settle for share of the spoils.

McDonald, taking charge of his first match since replacing Simon Hollyhead in the hot seat, was pleased with much of what he saw from his new team, but admitted there is a lot of work to be done to reinvigorate the Poppies' promotion challenge.

Saturday's defeat means Kettering are ninth in the Premier Central table, three points off the play-offs and eight adrift of leaders Spalding United.

"I think if this game was played in a month's time then we would win it," said McDonald. "We are short, and I think it's still evident that we need to get more bodies in the building.

"We had a game plan and the players stuck to it, so I can't grumble at that, but we are disappointed.

"We had a couple of chances in the first half, and a couple in the second half which we should have done better with in terms of hitting the target.

"There were times when we were turning down putting crosses into the box, and I understand that because we are not a big side, so we don't put it and try and engineer a move.

"But I said to the boys, the way we will probably end up scoring is from a cross going in and ball taking a deflection and either landing to somebody or going in the net.

"But for me there were a lot of positives, and this was a solid performance.

"It looked like a team that does have confidence, but it was just in front of goal and we know that's an area we need to be better."

The Poppies are in county cup action on Tuesday night when they make the short trip to Northampton to take on ON Chenecks in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

On Saturday they return to league action when they go to third-placed Quorn.

Quotes courtesy of Peter Short