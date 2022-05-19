New boss Lee keen to ‘build bridges’ at Corby Town

Lee Attenborough was appointed as Corby Town manager this week

The former Loughborough Dynamo manager was appointed as the new Steelmen boss this week.

And while Attenborough knows his main priority will be to deliver results on the pitch, he is keen to ensure a “feel good factor” is restored at Steel Park.

Corby and their supporters endured a tough campaign as they only finished 15th in the Northern Premier League Midlands last season.

But Attenborough is hoping he can help raise the spirits ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

“My remit as the manager isn’t just about surgery on the first team, it’s about trying to build relationships across the club,” the new Corby manager said.

“We have to galvanise it and that’s my first job.

“I am hoping to meet all the volunteers next week and I am hoping to do a fans’ Q&A at some point just to try to build those bridges and get a feel good factor back at the club.

“From what I have been told and what I have witnessed from afar, those bridges may have been burned a bit last year and it’s my job to try to repair them as best I can.”

Attenborough also has a fairly big job ahead of him when it comes to constructing a squad for next season.

The Steelmen utilised a number of youngsters towards the end of last season while captain Gary Mulligan was one of the more notable players who exited the club.

Attenborough revealed he plans to speak to all members of the current squad but knows “a bit of a rebuild” will be needed.

“The current squad all need speaking to,” he added.

“There will be changes and tweaks but I feel there are some good players there who we need to get more out of.

“At the same time, it’s a bit of a rebuild and I have to make sure the squad is strong going into next season.