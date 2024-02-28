New boss Lavery wants more after Poppies claim crucial victory over rivals Sudbury

Richard Lavery claimed his first win as Kettering Town boss on Tuesday night... and now he wants more (Picture: Peter Short)

The crucial victory lifted the Poppies seven points clear of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central relegation zone with 10 matches to play, and was earned thanks to goals from Rhys Sharpe and Adi Yussuf.

Sudbury did have chances of their own throughout the game, and Poppies goalkeeper Dan Jezeph had to make some important saves to maintain his side’s clean sheet. But Kettering were deserving winners in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a miserable season for the Poppies so far, and it is remarkable that the win over Sudbury was their first in the league at Latimer Park since they saw off Mickleover 2-0 way back on November 21.

The match was Lavery's third in charge and was his first win since taking over from Jim Le Masurier, but the new man is hungry for more, starting with Saturday when ninth-placed Leiston come to town.

"You have to celebrate the wins don't you?," said a delighted Lavery after Tuesday's victory. "This is only our second home win of the season, and it is a massive win for us.

"They had a lot of ball in the second half, but we defended well as a unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So you enjoy your wins, but we go again on Saturday and we want another three points then to try and make that gap bigger.

"I think Sudbury have Hitchin on Saturday, and they are on a bad run, and we can only go forward."

There was a surprise for Poppies supporters when the teams were announced ahead of the Sundbury clash, with former player Declan Towers making a surprise return at the heart of defence.

Towers has been playing at step 5 this season, turning out in the United Counties League Premier Division South for Aylestone Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he answered the call from an old friend in Lavery to play for the Poppies on Tuesday night, and the Kettering manager admits he would love to bring the player in on a permanent basis.

But with Aylestone still very much in the title frame in the UCL, just seven points behind leaders Wellingborough Town, that may be easier said than done.

"Dec was here five years ago, and I have brought him back in," said Lavery.

"He is a mate of mine and I knew what he is going to do and he was superb on Tuesday night, I thought he was the man of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He shouldn't be playing at the level he is playing at, he is playing there because of convenience, so hopefully I might be able to get him here permanently. We'll have to wait and see on that."

Kettering are now seven points above Sudbury in the final relegation place, and have moved to within three points of Hitchin in 17th.

The Poppies return to action on Saturday when they entertain a Leiston side who were beaten 3-0 at home in midweek by title-chasing Mickleover.

When the sides met back in October, Kettering were comfortable 2-0 winners.