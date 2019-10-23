New boss incoming but it's business as usual for Poppies

Kettering Town may be closing in on confirming their new permanent manager but that hasn’t stopped the joint caretaker bosses from beginning the preparations for a crucial clash this weekend.

The Poppies had to make do with friendly action last Saturday as goals from James Brighton and Aaron O’Connor secured a 2-0 victory over BetVictor Southern League Premier Central side Stratford Town at Latimer Park.

Now it’s back to the serious business of the Vanarama National League North and, with a new manager expected to be appointed before the weekend, they will be starting from rock-bottom.

Kettering dropped to the foot of the table after Blyth Spartans drew 2-2 with Chester last Saturday.

The Poppies head to fourth-from-bottom Curzon Ashton this weekend – a fixture which kicks off a crucial run in which they will take on the likes of fellow strugglers Bradford (Park Avenue) and Blyth over the next three weeks.

Caretaker-managers Steve Kinniburgh and Luke Graham took training last night (Tuesday) and the former said: “The training session was just a continuation of the work we have been doing over the past three weeks.

“We have been building and installing some fresh ideas and we feel the players have really bought into it.

“I think we have had a positive impact on the squad over the last few weeks and I think it showed in the friendly last weekend.

“We had over 30 crosses into the box and we really attacked them. We were, perhaps, just lacking that finishing touch and that has been a problem throughout the season.

“We are just doing all we can to make sure the preparations are right for what is a very big game for the club at the weekend.”

O’Connor and captain Joe Skarz both returned from injury in the friendly against Stratford and both now look set to be fit for this weekend’s crucial clash.

“It looks like everyone came through the game and there have been no reactions,” Kinniburgh added.

“There were some of them just doing some gym work on Tuesday but, as far as I can tell, everyone who can be available will be available for the weekend."