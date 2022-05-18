New boss Glover keen to keep the Kettering Town squad together

New manager Lee Glover is hoping to keep the 'nucleus' of the Kettering Town squad together. Picture by Peter Short

Glover was appointed as the new Poppies boss yesterday (Tuesday) as he replaces Ian Culverhouse who departed the club at the weekend.

Despite having two different managers last season, with Culverhouse coming into Latimer Park to replace Paul Cox in January, the Kettering squad were one of the surprise packages in the Vanarama National League North as they only missed out on a play-off place by a point.

And Glover admitted the work to try to keep as many of the squad together has already started.

“The team did well last season, we want to keep the nucleus of them together and bring them all back and then go from there,” the new Kettering boss, who has signed a two-year contract, said.

“My phone has not stopped since I took the job but the market is now a feeding frenzy and we want to try to keep our squad together.

“That’s what I am working to do now and if we have to add a bit to it then we will.

“The lads did a fantastic job last year and we want to try to build on that.

“I spoke to some of the players on Monday. I had time with some of them on the phone and I met others face to face.