New boss Cox wants to 'inspire' the Kettering fans

A new era dawns for Kettering Town this weekend as Paul Cox takes charge of the club for the first time.

The former Poppies player was appointed as the club’s new manager last Thursday following a 30-day search to replace Nicky Eaden.

Cox, who made over 100 appearances for Kettering as a player before going on to manage the likes of Eastwood Town, Mansfield Town, Barrow and Guiseley, missed the chance to get a first-hand look at his newly-acquired squad as the Poppies’ Vanarama National League North at Curzon Ashton was postponed last weekend.

It means his first game at the helm is a huge one as the rock-bottom Poppies take on fellow strugglers Bradford Park Avenue at Latimer Park tomorrow (Saturday).

Cox has no doubts the Kettering faithful will be right behind the players but he insists it is up to the team to “inspire” the supporters into action.

“They are all going to be big games for us now,” the new Kettering manager said.

“I have played in front of this fanbase and I know how passionate they are.

“I have no doubt they will support the team but the team has to do its bit.

“We have got to try to inspire them and make them get behind us.

“Having been at this club as a player, albeit a few years ago, I know the fans are supportive and passionate and they aren’t stupid.

“They will understand that things take time and I am sure they will have a bit of patience with me as I try to find the right formula.

“I have looked at the whole thing in the cold light of day and the team have won two games in the league all season and they are bottom for a reason.

“But what I don’t want to do is make decisions without assessing things. That would be wrong and I know the fans will understand that.”

Cox, meanwhile, will be answering questions at a fans’ forum at Latimer Park tonight (Friday). Doors open at 7pm for a 7.45pm start.