'Never-say-die' attitude delights Kettering Town boss Culverhouse

Ian Culverhouse was pleased with the way his Kettering Town team fought back against AFC Telford United. Pictures by Peter Short

Ian Culverhouse praised the “never-say-die” attitude of his Kettering Town players after they fought back to earn a 2-2 draw with AFC Telford United at Latimer Park.

The Poppies found themselves 2-0 down with over an hour played last night (Tuesday) as Jason Oswell struck twice for the Vanarama National League North strugglers.

But Culverhouse, by his own admission, “threw caution to the wind” and made changes to leave four strikers - Ty Deacon, Decarrey Sheriff, Jordon Crawford and Callum Stead - on the pitch.

And those attacking moves paid off as substitute Crawford set up Stead for the first goal before Crawford himself grabbed the equaliser just five minutes later with a thunderous finish off the underside of the crossbar.

The Poppies were unable to find a winner but the point keeps them in the play-off hunt ahead of a showdown at Paul Cox’s Boston United at the weekend.

“The never-say-die attitude was unbelievable.

“We threw a bit of caution to the wind with the shape and all of that but they were tremendous after conceding two poor goals on our behalf.

Callum Stead gave the Poppies a lifeline when he fired home their first goal

“I don’t think we’ll do it that often (have four strikers on the pitch)! But we had to do it, we had to put all our eggs in one basket and go for it.

“And the response and that never-say-die attitude will lead them a long way.

“It’s a frustration that we didn’t take some of our chances but the worry would be if we weren’t creating those chances.

“We know we will get that right. I thought some of the balls into the box were really good and we were probably a bit static in the box at times. But that will come.

Jordon Crawford celebrates after he completed the comeback with a thunderous finish

“I am pleased we got something out of the game because if we hadn’t it would have been a shame for the boys in there.”

The night didn’t pass without some controversy and Culverhouse was left confused by a couple of refereeing decisions with Deacon being denied his first goal for Kettering when he headed home a Rhys Sharpe free-kick, only for match official Stephen Parkinson to blow for a foul.

And the Poppies boss also felt his team should have had a first-half penalty after Gary Stohrer was wrestled to the ground in the area.

“I don’t know what they see sometimes,” the Kettering manager added.

“I thought the goal from the set-piece was a good goal, I don’t know what he saw there.

“And I thought we had a shout for a penalty as well with Stors (Gary Stohrer). There were about three fouls in one!