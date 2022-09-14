Narrow losses are a concern for Poppies boss Glover

Action from Kettering Town's 1-0 defeat at Leamington. Pictures by Peter Short

The Poppies suffered a 1-0 defeat at Leamington on Tuesday night - their fourth loss of the Vanarama National League North campaign.

Three of those defeats have now been by the odd goal, a fact that is causing frustration for boss Glover.

Kettering had the better of things in the first half in midweek but were unable to turn their possession into goals.

The Kettering Town and Leamington players paid their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II before their Vanarama National League North encounter

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Leamington, who are flying high in the early stages of the season, made the Poppies pay in the second half as Dan Turner’s header proved to be enough to seal the points.

Kettering have picked up just one win so far and Glover said: “I thought we were in some very good positions in the first half but we didn’t apply the finish.

“In the second half, they had a good spell and I thought we had weathered it but they scored just after it.

“Leamington have kept four or five clean sheets and that’s why they are towards the top end of the table.

The night ended in disappointment for the Poppies players

“They really do the ugly side of the game well and they are difficult to break down. A lot of teams will find them to be a difficult nut to crack.

“We didn’t get hold of the ball up the pitch in the second half. It came back too easily and we ended up far too deep.