The experienced right-back joined the Poppies late last week and was immediately thrown into the starting line-up for last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at high-flying Brackley Town, the club Myles played for last season before joining Boston United in the summer.

But, such is the way Kettering’s Vanarama National League North campaign is going at the moment, Lee Glover’s side bounced back on Tuesday night with a 2-0 success over Hereford to make it four wins from the last five at home.

The Poppies’ form at Latimer Park is impressive but their achilles heel has been on the road as they are yet to pick up a win and have earned just two points from a possible 27.

Ellis Myles in action during his home debut as Kettering Town beat Hereford 2-0. Picture by Peter Short

Myles felt his new team were well worth another home success in midweek.

But he knows they must do all they can to turn that away form around as they prepare for a trip to Chorley this weekend.

“All in all, I thought the boys worked really hard,” the 29-year-old said as he reflected on Tuesday’s victory.

“We feel we could have done better on Saturday and it’s no secret that our away form isn’t great.

“But the boys are making our ground a fortress and anyone who watched that game would have seen the shift the boys put in and we deserved to win. I thought we played really well.

“The away form is a weird one.

“You can see the gaffer has made some changes, he’s brought me and Steph into the backline and we are trying to change things, we want to change things.

“We can’t be playing like this at home and then going away and not performing.

“We need to turn it around and we want to push on.

“We can only focus on the next game and we have to take what we did on Tuesday into Saturday.

“We’re good enough, the team is strong and you can see we are fighting for each other.

“People are always quick to look at the next away game because of the form but no-one looked at the next home game and we have picked up points again.

“We know we need to change the away form, and we will.”

Myles insists he already feels at home at Kettering after making his move last week as he conceded things didn’t work out at Boston.

“Obviously I was at Boston for a while this season,” he added.

“For whatever reason, it hasn’t worked out and there was a change of manager and all that.

“But this opportunity came up. The manager rang me and told me what he’s trying to build here.

“I know some of the boys, I know the history of the club and it’s a no brainer.