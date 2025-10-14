'My favourite win of the season' - Diamonds secure battling success

Tyler Winters was the match-winner for Diamonds (picture: Shaun Frankham)

An under-strength AFC Rushden & Diamonds side bounced back from a disappointing defeat at St Neots to battle past in-form Racing Club Warwick last weekend.

Tyler Winters scored his fifth goal of the season in the 1-0 success.

And Diamonds boss Elliot Sandy was understandably delighted with the three points.

"That was my favourite win of the season, especially after the week we’ve had!” Sandy said.

"With four key players missing, we had lads having to come in who haven’t previously had the minutes.

"Not too many people saw us getting three points against an in-form side who are amongst the highest scorers in the league.”

Diamonds were due to face struggling Bourne Town on Tuesday – a team that they have already beaten in the FA Trophy – before heading to Belper Town on Saturday.

The Derbyshire side were in the NPL Eastern Division last season and prior to the midweek round of matches, were flying high in the play-off places.

But having started the season eight games unbeaten, Belper had lost two consecutive games prior to travelling to Anstey Nomads in midweek.

Kevin Bastos is the Derbyshire side’s leading scorer.

With Diamonds again being without their leading scorer, Bruno Andrade, as he serves the last of a three-game suspension, Sandy gave an update on the three injured members of his squad.

"Ollie (Brown-Hill) is on crutches and due to have a scan after injuring his knee in the St Neots defeat last week,” Sandy said.

"Joel (Nketia) injured an ankle in the same game but should be available for the game against Belper.

"Jarvis (Wilson) is hoping to have an ACL operation later this month and could be out of the game for a further 12 months.

"Striker Ethan Johnston has left the club.”

Sandy added: “Belper are much fancied to win the league and have made a good start to the season.

"But two defeats on the spin might have dented their confidence while we consider that we are a match for anyone.”