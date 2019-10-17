Mulligan looking forward to Redditch test after Steelmen's fine Trophy win

Gary Mulligan is looking forward to Corby Town having another crack at a team from a higher level after they booked themselves a Buildbase FA Trophy first qualifying round trip to Redditch United.

The Steelmen made no mistake in their preliminary round replay against Histon at Steel Park last night (Wednesday) as they claimed a 4-1 success after the two teams had drawn 0-0 in Cambridgeshire last weekend.

A fine team goal finished by Jordon Crawford opened the scoring before top scorer Steve Diggin, John Dean and substitute Rev James ensured a comfortable passage through to the next round.

The Steelmen will now head to Step 3 side Redditch a week on Saturday and joint-boss Mulligan, who was impressed with the quality on show last night, is hoping his team can put on a better display than the last time they faced a higher-ranked side when they were thumped 5-0 at Buxton in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

“The first goal was a great one,” Mulligan said as he reflected on last night’s victory.

“We wanted Coden (Duncan) to get on the ball and he has seen the pass to John (Dean), he’s pulled it back to Callum (Westwood) and it’s a great ball in and Crawfs (Crawford) is arriving at the back stick to finish it.

“The quality in this squad is very good so we know what we can do and that’s why we get frustrated at them sometimes because we know there is a load of ability in there.

“So we keep at them and keep at them and make them believe that we can go places this season.

“All that was missing from last Saturday was a bit of quality on the ball, we were solid at the back and in midfield.

“That was the same again and I just think there was a bit of disappointment at conceding the goal because it should have been a clean sheet.

“We now have a great chance to go up against a team from a higher level.

“When we played against Buxton, eight of the lads didn’t show up. It may well have been a one-off and one of those days that you have now and again.

“So we are looking forward to having another chance to test ourselves against a team from the league above.”

The Steelmen, who resume their so far unbeaten BetVictor Southern League Division One Central campaign at North Leigh this weekend, were also boosted by the return of assistant-manager Elliot Sandy, who featured for the final 10 minutes as a substitute following an injury.

“It gives us another option down the middle,” Mulligan added.

“Steve (Diggin) has filled in there and done brilliantly but having Elliot back adds more competition and gives us another body.”