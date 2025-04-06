'Much more to come' from Brackley as they cut the gap at the top

Gavin Cowan (photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Gavin Cowan insists there is much more to come from Brackley Town after they closed the gap at the top of Vanarama National League North to just a point with four games to go.

The Saints marched to South Shields on Saturday and secured a 1-0 victory thanks to a first-half goal from George Carline.

Table-toppers Scunthorpe United and second-placed Kidderminster Harriers both failed to win, meaning third-placed Brackley moved closer to the summit.

And Cowan said: "I thought the lads were very disciplined and professional.

"We knew that South Shields hadn't got a lot to play for so they were going to play free and without any pressure.

"It was always going to be a tough afternoon because they are a good club and an excellent footballing team.

"We just needed to stay professional and be disciplined, which we did.

"We needed to be a bit better in the turnover, a little bit more on the front foot, but it's two performances now where we've been very professional.

"It was a big, big journey, we prepared properly, did things right so I'm really pleased for the lads because they deserved it.

"The lads are believing, they're very much on the front foot, very much in the groove and I think there's much more to come from us."

On goalscorer Carline, Cowan said: "George is a real threat from all over the pitch.

"It's great to see him on the scoresheet but ultimately it's just about getting that goal.

"We've got to be a bit more ruthless, a bit more clinical and we expect a bit more from ourselves with the ball but it's not always going to be in straight lines.

"At this stage of the season, you've got to win games and we did that."

Brackley were backed by plenty of travelling fans despite the long trip to South Shields.

"It blows your mind when you think of the distance between Brackley and here," Cowan said.

"We've jumped through hoops as a football club to prepare properly and make sure the players are the best they can be.

"A big part of that is that we want to put on a performance for those fans because they've made that journey.

"One thing we say in the changing room is to make those supporters go away knowing we've given everything on the pitch because when they set off from Brackley, that's the minimum they expect.

"As a football club we're very connected and we're excited for what's to come."

Next up for Brackley is another away trip as they go to Warrington on Saturday.

"I honestly don't think since I've been the manager of Brackley Town that I've got to a week and thought I could rest players," Cowan said.

"It's another really tough game, all the players at this level on their day can perform and we've got to be the best version of ourselves. If we do that, 99 times out of 100 we win."