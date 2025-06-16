MP backs ‘Made for this Game’ campaign championing women and girls in football

The Member of Parliament for Corby and East Northamptonshire has joined forces with the England Women’s Football Team to champion the campaign ‘Made for this Game.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign, that is being backed by Lee Barron MP, and which was launched by the Football Association, continues the drive to unlock equal opportunities for all women and girls to access, participate and thrive in football, whilst showing it is a sport where they belong.

The Lionesses recently visited Parliament where they brought the Euros trophy they won in 2022 with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign is an evolution that follows the success of our ‘Let Girls Play’ campaign which, in collaboration with the Lionesses, successfully lobbied for government policy to ensure girls will be given equal access to football in schools.

Lee Barron MP

“I’m passionate about backing this really important campaign.” said Lee Barron MP who is pictured with Aston Villa FC and England Legend Rachel Daly who was part of the Euro winning England team.

“There has been a historic period of growth for the women’s game in the U.K. It’s up to decision makers both locally and nationally to continue to do everything that is required to see that growth continue.”

There has been a 56 per cent increase in the number of women and girls playing football and an 88 per cent increase in the number of female coaches being developed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This campaign is about more than just women playing the game.” Lee Barron MP continued. “There has also been a fabulous 113 per cent increase in the number of female referees in the country. This shows clearly that for women and girls, you are ‘Made for this Game.’

Made for this Game Logo

While transformational growth has been achieved, the campaign promotes that significant work remains to unlock full equal opportunities for women and girls across the sport.

Made for This Game shows the time for asking permission to play is over, empowering all women and girls to take their rightful place on the pitch, whether that be as players, coaches, referees or leaders.

“We’ve got so many girls and women taking part in football every week across Corby and East Northamptonshire.” Lee Barron MP continued. “I’m determined that we cannot rest on our laurels when it comes to driving growth across the women’s and girls’ game locally and nationally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore I’ll be ensuring I do all I can to promote the message that ‘You belong on the pitch, on the side lines, and at the heart of football.’

For more information on the campaign please visit https://www.englandfootball.com/articles/2025/Feb/26/made-for-this-game-campaign-launched-girls-womens-football-20252602