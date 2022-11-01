Morley ‘can’t wait’ for the next one after his triumphant Poppies return

Stephan Morley was back in Kettering Town colours at the weekend. Picture by Peter Short

The left-back’s appearance for the Poppies in Saturday’s 4-2 victory over Blyth Spartans was 17 years in the making after he started his career with Kettering as a teenager in 2004 before leaving the club in 2005.

Since then, he has racked up hundreds of appearances in the non-League game, most recently at Vanarama National League North rivals Leamington.

And the 35-year-old’s experience was there for all to see as he slotted into the Poppies’ line-up to help them secure a much-needed third home win in a row on Saturday.

He hasn’t got to wait long for the next outing as Kettering take on Banbury United at Latimer Park tonight (Tuesday, 7.45pm).

And Morley insists he would be quite happy to round off his career where it all started.

“I can’t wait for it,” Morley said when asked about tonight’s game.

“For me, I just want to be playing as many games as I can.

“I am 35 but I look after myself, I don’t feel 35! Hopefully the gaffer picks me again for the next game!

“For me, it’s been a tough season. I was out injured for the first couple of months of it and I couldn’t really get out on loan anywhere so, in the end, I had to make a move.

“I wanted to stay in this league so when the gaffer (Lee Glover) gave me a call, it was a no brainer.

“Coming towards the end of my career, it makes sense to probably end it where I started it!

“I have played hundreds of games in this league now and I went into training with them last Thursday and the ability of the lads there with them getting on the ball was unbelievable.

“I think they are just missing a couple of voices. We probably need a bit of nastiness about us as well.

“Once we get all that, fingers crossed, I hope we can climb the league.”

As far as Saturday’s game was concerned, Morley felt the Poppies were deserved winners as they moved out of the bottom four.

“It was perfect,” he added.

“I was out for ages so to come in and play 90 minutes and get a win, it can’t get any better than that.

“The gaffer went through their strengths before the game, he knew they liked to play football and we felt we could catch them out.