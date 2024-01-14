More woe for Poppies as they suffer defeat at relegation rivals Stourbridge

The looks on the faces of Kettering players and fans alike at the final whistle said it all - “how did we come away with nothing again?”

The Kettering players show their dejection following their 2-1 defeat at Stourbridge (Picture: Peter Short)

Despite playing well for long spells, the Poppies suffered a 2-1 defeat at Stourbridge in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

The result means Jim Le Masurier’s side sit third from bottom of the table, four points adrift of safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a horrible place to be at the bottom of the table, and if you’re a Poppies fan you’ve gotten quite used to it in recent times!

The Poppies players celebrate Tyrone Lewthwaite's goal (Picture: Peter Short)

Simple chances are never taken, decisions never go your way and your heart is shattered time and again by the “hope” of finally turning a corner for the umpteenth time.

Credit must be given to a manager who is not afraid to ruffle a few feathers and put a bit of stick about, but this was an example of making wholesale changes and still ending up with the same result.

If the positive performances don’t turn into points soon, then Kettering are facing back to back relegations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim le Masurier made four changes to the starting line-up at Stourbridge which included stalwarts Kelvin Langmead and Rhys Sharpe dropping to the bench.

This meant George Forsyth was given the captain’s armband on the just his second appearance for the club since re-joining on loan from AFC Telford.

And from the outset Kettering were excellent. Bruno Andrade was a changed player, enjoying the partnership with the returning Tyrone Lewthwaite whilst the midfield won every 50/50 tackle which visibly worried the Stourbridge players.

It took just seven minutes to open the scoring when Lewthwaite shot from an angle just outside the area past the hand of Charles Price and Andrade was ready at the far post to turn the ball in just inches out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price did save well however four minutes later, when Lewthwaite opted to try and pass his shot from inside the area instead of using power.

Forsyth struck the post on 17 minutes from 35 yards out via a training-ground free-kick routine - the resulting melee in the box allowed Huw Dawson to prod the ball home but he was adjudged to be offside.

Stourbridge’s first genuine foray into the Kettering half resulted in their first chance.

A corner on 28 minutes was firmly met by the head of captain Reece King, but a well-placed Lewthwaite on the goal-line was able to turn the ball away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Jarvis was denied by Price on 41 minutes after a fine through pass from Andrade, and at the that point it was a question of when would Kettering get a second?

But when you’re in a relegation dog-fight you can never think like that!

On the stroke of half-time Alex Prosser drove down the right of the field and wasn’t closed down.

Still 30 yards out he put a hopeful cross-cum-shot towards goal which sailed over the head of Billy Johnson, who was arguably too far off his line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mood instantly changed and 11 heads wearing white and blue were bowed as they walked in at the break.

The pace of the game slowed in the second half which suited the hosts who were now comfortably repelling all of Kettering’s long balls forward.

The Glassboys took the lead on the hour mark when Koby Arthur was allowed far too much space inside the area to turn on a sixpence and slot his effort to the right of Jonhson.

A third goal should have came five minutes late but substitute Jack Fletcher, who was unchallenged, could only nod the ball over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering tried to rally and were given two glorious opportunities on 67 and 70 minutes - both falling to Lewthwaite.

He shielded the ball exceptionally well and was within his right to go down inside the area under the pressure of King but instead was able to turn and shoot but put it high and wide.

Three minutes later he burst through a sea of red shirts but again blasted over when a side pass across goal to the waiting Andrade might have been the better option.

Stourbridge saw out the match with the professionalism of a team far higher in the league with a final minute Sharpe long throw the only moment to cause alarm-bells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A nasty gash to the ankle of Huw Dawson in the final seconds of the game compounded what was a disappointing day for the Poppies.

If Kettering put in the same levels of performance for their final matches whilst also believing that they area good players, then they are more than capable of pulling themselves out of trouble well before they start needing favours from other teams in April.