Mixed start to the United Counties League campaign for Doughboys and Ar Tarn

The Doughboys kicked off the new campaign with a 2-1 success over Daventry Town at the Dog & Duck last Friday night as goals from Jessi Obeng and Patryk Cichosz sealed the points.

But they were unable to follow that victory up on Tuesday night as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at last season’s FA Vase finalists Newport Pagnell Town.

Desborough, meanwhile, opened up their league season with a 2-2 draw at Racing Club Warwick, Kye Little and Will Russell on target for Ar Tarn.

Wellingborough Town have had a mixed start to the United Counties League Premier Division South season

But Jim Le Masurier’s side also slipped to their first loss of the campaign in midweek as they were beaten 1-0 at home by GNG Oadby Town.

Both clubs switch their focus to the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup this weekend.

And both have home advantage with Wellingborough entertaining Long Melford while Desborough host Potton United.

The Spartan South Midlands League Division One season also gets under way on Saturday.

Having been relegated from the UCL Premier Division South last season, Rothwell Corinthians kick-off life at a lower level with two home games in a row as they entertain Letchworth Garden City Eagles at the weekend before hosting Sileby Rangers next Tuesday evening.

Irchester United, promoted from the Northants Combination Premier Division in the last campaign, also start at home against Ampthill Town while their first midweek outing is a local derby at Burton Park Wanderers next Tuesday.

Wanderers’ campaign starts with a trip to take on Royston Town U23s while Rushden & Higham United face two all-Northamptonshire clashes in the first week as they host Moulton on Saturday before entertaining ON Chenecks on Tuesday.

Whitworth kick-off at home to Langford on Saturday and then head to Long Buckby in midweek.