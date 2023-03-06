Mixed feelings for Poppies boss Glover as he hails 'great performance' in Hereford loss

Kettering Town boss Lee Glover

The Bulls claimed all three points thanks to a 55th-minute goal from Kane Thompson-Sommers, and the defeat leaves the Poppies just four points above the relegation zone.

That was a huge disappointment for Glover, but he also hailed his players for their 'great performance' – it was just their lack of ruthlessness in front of goal he was left to rue.

“For all the possession we have had around their area, and the fact we got into good areas, I think we have got to work their goalkeeper more,” Glover tolld Poppies TV.

“He has not been diving everywhere, we have not hit the target enough.

“At then end he has pulled off a good save off from Jimmy (Knowles), but we needed to work him more.

“I don't mind people missing and taking on opportunities, because we need that, but the next phase is hitting the target more.

“As an away performance goes, I thought the lads were excellent, and I will take that level of performance on Tuesday night against Gloucester.

“They played really, really well (at Hereford), but we have to take the result on the chin.

“We didn't have that little bit of luck, but we put in a great performance.

“The supprters who travelled down in their numbers, and we really appreciate that, they will have travelled back and thought 'the lads have put a shift in', which they did do.

“We just needed to be a little more clever in the final third and work the keeper.

“In the first half we broke great on a couple of occasions and should have scored, but we go into Gloucester now and that is going to be a really tough game.

“They are going alright, but we need to focus on maintaining that level of performance away from home, and we will get something.”

“I am just disappointed we haven't scored and taken something from Hereford game, because the levels we so good.

“I am being hyper critical, because it is my job, but we do need to finish a couple of those chances.”

The Poppies are quickly back on the road again as they once again head south west as they travel to high-flying Gloucester City on Tuesday night.

They also suffered defeat on Saturday, losing 2-1 at Buxton, but they remain eighth in the table, just two points off the play-offs.

It is a tough looking match for Kettering, but Glover is confident his team can get something.

“I am not looking any further than Gloucester,” said Glover.

“The lads need to rest and recover and then we have to jump back on the bus on Tuesday night to come back down to Gloucester.