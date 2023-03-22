Having suffered nine defeats in a row, Diamonds earned their first point in the Southern League Premier Central since January 2.

New signing Will Glennon marked his debut by giving Diamonds a first-half lead from the penalty spot after a handball in the area.

Bromsgrove fought back in the second half and levelled through Jack Tolley.

And while boss Nunn conceded his team were “a bit relieved to hear the final whistle”, he felt they did enough to win the game.

“We were probably a bit relieved to hear the final whistle, only because it’s been so long since we have taken anything from a game.

“But I think it’s fair to say, looking back, that we are disappointed not to win. We had enough chances to win and we probably should have been out of sight.

“I think their goalkeeper has pulled off two brilliant saves, one from Jenson (Cooper) and one from Andy (Kanga).

“We got into really good areas at the beginning of the second half and we had one go across the face of goal.

“We got a bit tired towards the end but I can’t knock the work-rate, it was outstanding.

“I can’t see how their goal stands. I thought Sneds had the ball. I’m 50 years old so I am using my eyesight from the halfway line but, for me all over, it looked like a foul.

“Away from that, I thought the boys’ work-rate was phenomenal. It’s disappointing not to win but I am pleased and proud with how they performed.”

Nunn, meanwhile, was pleased with the display of centre-half Glennon while another academy product Ben Gough also made his first-team debut at left-back.

“Will did really well,” Nunn added.

“We had Ben Gough making his debut at left-back as well, two young lads who have both come through the academy so that was pleasing.

“There were lots of positives. I think the whole team deserve a lot of credit.

“Sneds (goalkeeper Dean Snedker) was saying that’s the least he’s had to do all season.”