Kettering Town boss Andy Leese (Picture: Peter Short)

Sam Bennett curled into the bottom corner from the edge of the box to give the Poppies an early lead with his first goal of pre-season.

The young Dons equalised on the quarter-of-an-hour mark when goalkeeper Billy Johnson was dispossessed in his area and the ball was rolled across goal for a simple tap-in.

Bennett doubled his tally to restore the hosts’ advantage five minutes before the break, placing Charley Barker’s square ball past the onrushing ‘keeper.

Tyrone Lewthwaite secured the Poppies’ win with his third friendly goal, a near-post header from captain-for-the-night Rhys Sharpe’s outswinging corner midway through the second half.

Leese believes that his players will have learned a lot from the contest.

“MK Dons were a decent side and playing against an academy team was a different challenge for us,” he said.

“I’m very disappointed with the first half because we didn’t work hard enough in and out of possession, but Sam deserved his goals because he’s played well in pre-season without getting on the scoresheet.

“The equaliser was terrible. Billy’s quite relaxed and he’s got a great kick on him, but you can’t afford to do that.

“We made a few adjustments at half-time and started to play on the front foot.

“We controlled possession against a team that wanted the ball, and I was much happier with the second half.

“You could see signs of how we want to play, and we’re building up to where we want to be. Tonight was an important part of that process.

“I’m still getting used to the players and the players are still getting used to me, so it was another learning exercise for all of us.

“There are plenty of things to think about, and I think we were six or seven out of 10 tonight.”

The fixture was the Poppies’ sixth pre-season match and their fourth friendly victory.

They kick-off their Pitching In Southern League Premier Central campaign away to Stamford a week on Saturday.

Leese admitted that he is determined to add to his squad in the short time remaining before the start of the season.

“We’re not far off it, but we’re still short of one or two bodies in the group,” he added.

“I’m pleased that both strikers scored tonight, and as it stands they’re our forwards whatever shape we play.

“We need more competition in those areas and we’re another type of player light in midfield, but I’m delighted defensively because we’re solid and can play either a three, four or five.”

Club captain Gary Stohrer and Lewis White were notable absentees for the MK Dons U19s fixture, but Leese is certain that both will be available for the opening day trip to The Zeeco Stadium.

“Lewis hasn’t been very well today, and he stayed to watch the game but wasn’t well enough to play,” he explained.

“Gaz is away but will be back after the weekend.”

The Poppies host Spalding United in their final friendly on Saturday. Their opponents were Northern Premier League Midlands play-off finalists last season.

Leese is prepared for a tough end to his side’s pre-season preparations.

“It’ll be like the games against Bedford Town and Corby Town, playing a Step 4 team that are set-up like a Step 3 team.