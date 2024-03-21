Mixed emotions for Setchell as Steelmen prove a match for leaders Harborough

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell watches his side in the 1-1 draw at Harborough Town (Picture: Phil Passingham)

But the Steelmen boss also admitted there was a little bit of regret that the match wasn't more significant for his team in terms of challenging at the top end of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midland Division.

Corby turned in an excellent performance against the top dogs and looked to be on course for all three points as they led late on through James O'Brien's 63rd-minute penalty.

But the home side clinched a point thanks to Connor Kennedy's goal six minutes from time.

Corby Town celebrate after scoring their goal at Harborough Town on Saturday (Picture: David Tilley)

There were 250 Steelmen supporters that made the short trip across the county border to the Bee Hive,and Setchell was pleased they got to see a strong performance from their team.

But there was frustration that as the season enters the final straight.

As the Steelmen prepare to host mid-table rivals Walsall Wood on Saturday, his team is in 11th place and a whopping 27 points behind the leaders.

And that is simply not good enough for the ambitious Corby boss.

Corby Town on the attack at Harborough Town (Picture: David Tilley)

"You come to Harborough, and if you come away and you've not been beaten you have had a good day," said Setchell.

"I felt from the first minute, it just looked like we wanted it a little bit more than them.

"Whether they were a little bit complacent because they have been on such a brilliant run, but we just looked like we wanted it more

"But that is detriment to us as well, because why can we beat Spalding, draw with Harborough, draw with Anstey, yet we are nowhere in the mix.

"So we have to look at ourselves for that this season.

"I know we have had a lot of problems, a lot of injuries, but I still believe we should be one of the top five teams in the league."

Focusing on the Haborough game, he added on the Corby Town TV YouTube channel: "To a man I thought my lads were outstanding.

"We looked lively on the break all afternoon and that was a proper team performance. That felt like a top-of-the-table clash, only we are nowhere near the top!

"I still think Harborough will go on to win the league and I think my players really stepped up against a top, top team."

And he added: "This season hasn't gone the way any of us wanted it to, on the field, off the field, it just hasn't.

"But on Saturday we had an opportunity to have a good day in what has not been a memorable season.

"The punters will have gone home happy, and yes I am disappointed we conceded with eight or nine minutes to go, but I am really happy we didn't fold.”

On Saturday the Steelmen are back on home soil as they entertain Walsall, who are one place and two points above them in the Midlands Division standings.