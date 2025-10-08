Mixed emotions for Setchell as Steelmen and Doughboys play out derby day draw

Taylor Franklin thinks he has scored the winner for Wellingborough Town against Corby Town on Tuesday - but his celebrations were cut short by an offside flag (Picture: Rib Wobb Photography)

Gary Setchell had mixed emotions after seeing his side play out a 1-1 derby draw with county rivals Wellingborough Town in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelmen missed the chance to go top of the table as they shared the points at the Dog & Duck.

Gary Stohrer fired Corby into a 14th-minute lead, before the visitors lost both Hugh Alban-Jones and Connor Tomlinson to injury before half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Doughboys equalised through Lloyd Buckby on 73 minutes and both sides then had goals disallowed for offside, before the Steelmen had to withstand a late flurry of attacks from the home side to claim the draw.

"A lot of key factors have gone against us," Setchell told @corbytownfc. "We picked up a few injuries at Quorn on Saturday, and then we picked up injuries to Tomlinson and Alban-Jones in the first half and were running on scraps.

"We scored a really good goal and played well for the first 20 minutes, and then they had the better of it for the next 25 minutes or so.

"We have came out in the second half and had two or three glorious chances to go 2-0 up, and that is on us, we have to be better in front of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have then scored from a set-piece and I think we have then scored a really good legitimate goal that was chalked off, and then luckily he has chalked theirs off as well, which was about four yards offside.

"We then produced some great defending, and Jake Laban made a great save and we made a couple of good blocks.

"So in a game we probably should have won, we have ended up desperately defending to not lose.

"But if you come to a local rival on a Tuesday night, if you can't win it then you don't lose it and we did that well, we dug in for the last 15 minutes and the defence was excellent."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The point saw Corby rise to second, just a point off leaders Belper who lost 1-0 at home to Carlton Town, while the Doughboys stayed 10th, just three points off the top five.

This Saturday, the Steelmen play only their fourth home league game of the season when they host Mickleover while Borough go to fourth-placed Carlton.