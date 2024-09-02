Mixed emotions for Harriman as Diamonds dominate but draw blank at Dynamo
Diamonds dominated the match and created a host of chances, but the attackers had an off day as they for once failed to hit the target and they had to settle for a share of the spoils.
"I think we were really good for the majority of the game, and we were on top and in charge throughout," Harriman told AFCRDTV.
"We had a lot of chances, but just didn't put the ball in the net, so we are disappointed to come away with only a draw. But we will take the point away from home.
"We would be a bit more disappointed if we weren't creating chances, and on a different day they go in and we win this game 3-0 or 4-0.
"So there are positive signs, but to not get the three points is a little disappointing."
The result sees Diamonds sitting 11th in the Midlands Division, with seven points from their opening five games.
A major plus for Harriman was the fact his team kept only a second clean sheet of the season, having conceded 12 goals in their previous four matches, including a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Anstey Nomads.
And Harriman said: "After the Anstey game we said we had to go back to basics, we had to be hard to break down again, and we have done that.
"Keeping a clean sheet away from home is good, the more of those we manage the more games we will go and win, so I am delighted with that."
Diamonds have a free week before they travel to Kidsgrove Athletic in the FA Trophy on Saturday.
