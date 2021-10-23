'Mixed emotions' as Diamonds are forced to settle for a point

Andy Peaks

Andy Peaks was left with “mixed emotions” after AFC Rushden & Diamonds shared a goalless draw with Biggleswade Town at Hayden Road.

It’s now six Southern League Premier Central matches without a win for Diamonds as neither side could break the deadlock in what was the fourth home game in a row for Peaks’ team.

The visitors were forced to play the last half-an-hour with 10 men after Robbie Parker was sent-off for two bookable offences.

And while Diamonds were unable to find a way through, Peaks wasn’t completely downhearted.

“It’s mixed emotions really,” he said.

“I am disappointed because you want to win your home games but, after the last two matches where we have been hit on the break late on, I think it’s a point gained for us.

“Yes, we had half-an-hour at 10 men but I don’t think that helped us. We went too long, too quickly after that happened.

“There was a general feeling that we had to win and I think there was a bit of panic and that’s not the way I want to play, I want us to play through the thirds.

“Overall, we have a lot of young lads who are still learning and I still think we are trying to find our identity and that’s something we will keep working on and working on.

“The biggest disappointment for me was that we didn’t pass the ball well enough in the second half. We went 4-4-2 when they went down to 10 men but we started going long, which we didn’t need to do.”

Peaks, meanwhile, insists Diamonds are “okay” in a current mid-table position and he remains confident that there is enough potential within his squad for them to improve as time goes on.

“The bigger picture is that we have to look at where we are and the resources we have got,” the Diamonds boss added.

“I would have liked us to play better than we have done in some games but we’re okay.

“I see a lot of potential in the dressing-room and a lot of young kids who are learning the game and they don’t get it right all the time.

“It’s not like previous years where we have had a lot of experience so we are making mistakes and sometimes you get punished.

“But, when I look at the squad and the resources we have, I think we’re doing okay.

“We could easily have an extra four points, which would make the league table look completely different.

“I am frustrated because we could have won the last two games but we haven’t lost this one and that’s important for us.”