Mistakes prove costly as AFC Rushden & Diamonds lose out at Rushall Olympic

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Andy Peaks

Andy Peaks felt mistakes proved costly for AFC Rushden & Diamonds as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Rushall Olympic.

A Paddy Casey own-goal and an effort from Danny Glover in the second half ultimately condemned Diamonds to defeat in the West Midlands.

However, with fifth-placed Alvechurch also losing, the damage to Peaks’ team’s recent surge towards the play-off places in the Southern League Premier Central was limited.

Diamonds still remain level on points with Alvechurch with two games in hand ahead of next weekend’s clash at Barwell, although they have an NFA Hillier Senior Cup home semi-final with Bugbrooke St Michaels before that on Tuesday night.

But Peaks was still left disappointed by the loss at Rushall and told AFCRD TV’s YouTube channel: “I am disappointed to lose, as I always am when we lose a game.

“I knew they would be a good team, I watched them in the week. I thought we defended okay, but I am disappointed. Mistakes cost us really.

“The first one we didn’t think was a corner but they’ve scored and then, for the second one, we have lost the ball and it’s been put into the top corner.

“We stayed in the game but I just felt we could have been better on the ball.

“I thought our shape was brilliant, they didn’t carve us open like they did with Stourbridge in the week.

“The key was that when we got the ball we had to be better with it. We did get into good areas but didn’t take advantage of that.

“We had a couple of chances but things didn’t really drop for us. These sorts of games come down to fine margins and we have come out on the wrong side of it.

“But I said to the boys there is no disgrace coming here and losing to them.

“We were never going to get into the play-offs in this game.

“That’s our aim, to get that last spot and what we have to do now is bounce back, starting on Tuesday.”

Diamonds were dealt a devastating blow before the game when forward Ravi Shamsi confirmed on social media that he will miss the remainder of the season due to injury.

“It’s a massive blow for me and the team but, most of all, for him because he loves his football and he’s not going to play for a while,” Peaks said.