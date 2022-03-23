'Minor change' is made as Burgess puts his mark on AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Shane Bush scored his first goal for AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the 2-2 draw with Tamworth. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Having overseen three games after being appointed as interim manager, Burgess opted for a change of shape following the 2-1 defeat at Peterborough Sports last Tuesday.

Diamonds switched from a 4-2-3-1 formation, which was used by former boss Andy Peaks, to a 4-4-2 with recent signing Lauric Diakiesse partnering Shane Bush in attack.

And, certainly in the first half, it paid off as both strikers scored to give Diamonds a 2-0 lead.

On his return to Hayden Road, Peaks saw his Tamworth team battle back to earn a share of the spoils.

But the point kept Diamonds firmly on track to secure a Southern League Premier Central play-off place.

And while he conceded it was “only a minor change”, Burgess was pleased with the outcome.

“I thought our shape was a lot better,” he said.

“We went 4-4-2 and I was delighted the two centre-forwards scored, that was huge for us.

“We looked at the previous three games and we didn’t have enough of a goal threat.

“We have had crosses going into the box and one player in there and we felt we weren’t getting hold of it at the top end of the pitch and allowing others to come into it.

“I have always been an advocate of two centre-forwards. I think it’s really hard for one.

“Lauric is good in a two and I thought Bushy was brilliant for us, he led the line well.

“Lauric took his goal very well and when your two centre-forwards score, it’s a good thing.

“I just felt it was the right time to have a little change. It was only a minor change but hopefully it changed the mindset of the boys that we were going to try to keep the ball higher up the pitch. “And it worked for large parts of the game.”